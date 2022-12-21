Dionne Warwick open to finding love again; fans want her to take over Twitter

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Dionne Warwick doesn’t have anyone romantic in her life these days, but she hasn’t totally ruled out falling in love again, although she’s not overly concerned about it.

“Everybody needs companionship, of course,” the 82-year-old tells People. “Let’s not be crazy. However, it is not my priority right now. When I feel the need to have company, I know where to go and who to call. Ain’t Ghostbusters either.”

As for who she may be interested in, Dionne recently called out Pete Davidson for not giving her a shot and also expressed interest in Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Dionne recently told People she wants to meet Twitter owner Elon Musk to find out his true intentions regarding the social media site. Well, folks on Twitter want Dionne to do more than that — they want her to take over.

After Elon held a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as CEO and users voted that he should, Dionne held her own Twitter poll, asking her followers, “Should I take over as Twitter CEO?” As of Wednesday afternoon, 85% voted “Yes.” But to be fair, the only other option was “Yeah,” with 15% choosing that.

And if folks want to learn more about Dionne, they’ll soon have their chance. The new CNN film Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over airs New Year’s Day on CNN at 9 p.m. ET.

