Dionne Warwick, Peabo Bryson and Deniece Williams' "A Night of Class" concerts postponed after venue staff received threatening texts

The texts contained, "similar racist and homophobic messages specifically mentioning crew members by name,” the Atlanta PD told Pollstar in a statement.

Following those texts, additional concerts in Richmond, Virginia and New York City will now be rescheduled "to ensure the safety of all staff and audience members,” Pollstar quotes organizers as saying in a statement. The Atlanta show, however, went on as scheduled.

In addition to the messages, Pollstar reports that tires of transportation vehicles were slashed and sound equipment was tampered with. However, the GM of the Fox theater says the venue, guests and artists weren't threatened.

