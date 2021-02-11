Dionne Warwick says a series about her life, starring Teyana Taylor, is currently "in the works"

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

Dionne Warwick previously picked Teyana Taylor to play her in a biopic last month, which may now come to fruition as a series.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Warwick revealed that a series based on her life is currently “in the works,” with Taylor as director and lead.

“We’re planning to do an episodic type of a show. [Teyana] is certainly a talented young lady with whom I’ve had the pleasure of interfacing,” says Warwick. “In fact, we had a conversation [this week] on the telephone. She’s very excited about the prospect of being involved and she’s also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going.”

Warwick tells EW that Netflix is “possibly” looking to pick up the series, along with other streaming services.

“They’re not the only place that we’re looking at, but Netflix seems to be the leading episodic [platform] to do something similar to what I want to do,” she explains. “There’s a lot of very exciting stuff going on right now!”

Last December, Warwick tagged Netflix’s official account under a Twitter video, where she suggested that Taylor portray her. At the time, Netflix replied, “taking notes.”

Another exciting effort is Warwick’s newfound popularity during the pandemic after viral Twitter conversations with Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd. Warwick said she enjoys engaging with fans, who seem to want to personally “get to know” her.

“I still have more questions and more people I want to meet,” she adds. “What’s been very interesting for me is to see how the youngsters who I poke a little fun at have reacted so positively. I’m really having a lot of fun.”

By Rachel George

