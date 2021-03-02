Dionne Warwick says she "had a ball laughing" after being parodied on 'Saturday Night Live'

Dionne Warwick is reacting to the hilarious Saturday Night Live skit, in which the late night show parodied the acclaimed singer running her own daytime talk show.

The Dionne Warwick Talk Show skit, which had cast member Ego Nwodim parodying the five-time Grammy winner, repeatedly brought up the singer’s complicated relationship with Wendy Williams.

The bit had Nwodim’s Warwick asking Nick Jonas to get his brothers to fight the daytime talk show host and enlisting Melissa Villaseñor‘s spoof of Dua Lipa to help egg her home.

Soon after, Warwick herself addressed the supposed bad blood she has with Wendy, of which she tweeted, “No, I will not be egging @WendyWilliams house.”

The excuse she gave is that, “It is cold outside.”

Warwick also offered up some thoughts to SNL, of which she shared on her personal YouTube.

“Thank you for the wonderful skit you did last night. I had a ball laughing,” the decorated singer began before noting that the series had been reading her mind.

“I’m getting ready to do my own talk show and I’d love for my very first guess to be… mhmm you guessed it, Miss Wendy Williams,” the 80-year-old Warwick quipped.

“I do not bite my tongue and I do have a few things I want to discuss with Miss Wendy Williams,” she teased, before cutting to her upcoming talk show’s theme music.

Saturday Night Live and Wendy Williams have yet to respond.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.