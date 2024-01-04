Dionne Warwick shuts down report that she’s attending RFK Jr. fundraiser

Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Dionne Warwick is setting the record straight regarding a report that claimed she’d be attending a fundraiser for presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

After the Daily Mail reported that Warwick was attending the event, which would feature a performance by Andrea Bocelli, she shut the claim down with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I don’t know anything about this event,” she wrote. “I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there.”

She then called out the tabloid for their lack of creativity with their lie.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool,” she noted, suggesting, “Revealed: Dionne collaborates with Rihanna on new album…”

