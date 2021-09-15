Dionne Warwick Teases Potential Collaboration With Taylor Swift

Dionne Warwick is using her method of trolling celebrities on social media for a good cause. The “That’s What Friends Are For,” singer previously trolled Chance The Rapper about why he uses “The Rapper” in his name when it’s obvious what he does for a living.

Warwick also asked The Weeknd why he spells his name wrong. Both Chance and The Weeknd were honored about being “roasted” by the legendary singer.

Dionne turned her Twitter chats into an opportunity to record with the hitmakers, with the help of her son, Damon Elliott, they produced a song called, “Nothing’s Impossible” which will benefit the “Hunger Not Impossible” initiative.

Warwick says she hopes to go into the studio with The Weeknd and Taylor Swift to put the final touches on “Nothing’s Impossible.”

“We’re trying to make this something that will permeate the entire Earth so that there are no more hungry people everywhere or anywhere,” said Warwick.

