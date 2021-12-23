Dionne Warwick to perform on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tournament of Roses float

FOX

Dionne Warwick will perform on the first-ever The Masked Singer float on New Year’s Day.

The legendary artist will be joined by her son, Damon Elliott, aka Nomad, on the float at the 133rd annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. The parade will air January 1 at 11 a.m. ET on several networks. Check local listings.

The “That’s What Friends Are For” singer appeared on The Masked Singer as the Mouse in February.

The float will also feature several more of the show’s costumes, including T-Pain‘s Monster, Lil Wayne‘s Robot, Bow Wow‘s Frog, Patti LaBelle‘s Flower, and Chameleon, which was worn by Wiz Khalifa

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.