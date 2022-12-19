Dionne Warwick wants to meet Twitter owner Elon Musk

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Dionne Warwick has made a splash on Twitter in recent years, and she’s not ready to give up on it like some others have following Elon Musk‘s purchase of the platform. In fact, in a new interview, she tells People she wants to have a word with Musk to understand his true intentions with the social media site.

“I have to meet him,” she says. “I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game.”

She says that while she is all for freedom of speech, “There is away to do it.” If she does, in fact, get to meet him, she says, “That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.