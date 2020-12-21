Dionne Warwick's viral 2020 tweet to be displayed on a billboard in New York

Courtesy of Twitter

Dionne Warwick definitely has got Twitter game — good enough to be posted on a billboard near you.

On Monday, one of the music icon’s viral tweets will be displayed on a billboard in Bryant Park in New York. Written on December 11, Warwick’s tweet — “Please don’t bring that foulness into 2021” — has garnered over 23,000 likes, over 5,000 retweets and 143 comments as of December 21.

Her tweet is one of many featured in Twitter’s End of Year out-of-home campaign, “spotlighting the diverse Tweets around 2020 that connected and uplifted us as we got through the craziness of this year together,” according to statement.

Given the unprecedented year we’ve had, Dionne’s tweets offer some comedic relief to close out the year. The “That’s What Friends Are For” singer became a Twitter phenomenon known for her hilarious tweets, which even turned into a skit on Saturday Night Live. Other viral tweets include exchanges with The Weeknd, as well as Chance the Rapper about their stage names, and telling Wendy Williams to stop saying her name.

For the moment, Warwick is taking a break from Twitter to celebrate the holidays and work on a project about her life.

“I’ve been working on something because everyone wants to know more about my life. Can’t imagine why…but apparently it seems to be what everybody wants,” she said in a Twitter audio message. “So I’ve decided to work on something that will be coming to you very, very soon. And I know its something you won’t want to miss. So stay tuned.”

By Rachel George

