Dior seems to be betting big on Johnny Depp despite the recent revelations in his high-profile defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The French fashion house appears to be broadcasting an old ad featuring the controversial 59-year-old actor, according to TMZ.

The renewed publicity comes as Dior has continued to stand by Depp throughout the trial, and sales of the cologne he advertises, Sauvage, have been rising at retailers, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

(DailyMail)