Dire Straits' 'Brothers in Arms,' Mark Knopfler's 'Local Hero' soundtrack being reissued on 180-gram vinyl

Dire Straits‘ hugely successful 1985 studio album, Brothers in Arms, and frontman Mark Knopfler‘s soundtrack to the 1983 film Local Hero, will be reissued on 180-gram vinyl on March 19.

Both albums were mastered at half speed at London’s Abbey Road Studios by acclaimed engineer by Miles Showell.

The Brothers in Arms reissue will be released as a two-LP set. Originally released in May 1985, Brothers in Arms spent an impressive nine consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. The album featured the chart-topping “Money for Nothing,” as well as the hits “Walk of Life” and “So Far Away.” It has sold more than nine million copies in the States to date.

The Local Hero soundtrack originally was released in March 1983, and was the first of many times Knopfler has worked on music for films. The album features Gerry Rafferty on one track, “The Way It Always Starts,” while the movie’s theme, “Going Home,” is now played during the games of a variety of pro soccer teams, including Mark’s hometown club, Newcastle United.

Both half-speed-master reissues, which are available for pre-order now, will come with a certificate of authenticity from Abbey Road Studios.

Here’s Brothers in Arms‘ full track list:

“So Far Away”

“Money for Nothing”

“Walk of Life”

“Your Latest Trick”

“Why Worry”

“Ride Across the River”

“The Man’s Too Strong”

“One World”

“Brothers in Arms”

And here’s the Local Hero soundtrack’s track list:

“The Rocks and the Water”

“Wild Theme”

“Freeway Flyer”

“Boomtown” (Variation Louis’ Favourite)

“The Way It Always Starts”

“The Rocks and the Thunder”

“The Ceilidh and the Northern Lights”

“The Mist Covered Mountains”

“The Ceilidh: Louis’ Favourite/Billy’s Tune”

“Whistle Theme”

“Smooching”

“Stargazer”

“The Rocks and the Thunder”

“Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero”

By Matt Friedlander

