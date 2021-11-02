Director of ‘Midas Man,’ upcoming biopic about Beatles manager Brian Epstein, expected to exit project

Courtesy of StudioPOW

Midas Man, an upcoming biopic about late Beatles manager Brian Epstein, will continue production although its director, Jonas Akerlund, apparently will be dropping off the project, Variety reports.

According to Variety, sources have revealed that Akerlund currently is “taking a break” from filming and likely will not return.

The movie began shooting two weeks ago in Liverpool, U.K., but the production was put on hold this week. A source close to the production confirmed to Variety that the shoot may start up again as soon as next week, and if Akerlund doesn’t return, a new director will be announced soon.

“The director of Midas Man Jonas Akerlund is taking a break from the film,” says StudioPOW co-founder Perry Trevers, whose company is co-producing the movie. “Until some matters become clearer we are not able to add any further comment to this statement. In the meantime we can confirm that filming of Midas Man will continue in London in November before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles.”

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, whose credits include The Queen’s Gambit and Wolf Hall, has been cast as Epstein in the film, while Outlander actress Rosie Day is portraying pop star Cilla Black.

Akerlund’s credits include directing videos for Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, U2, Madonna, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and many others. He won Grammys for McCartney’s Live Kisses film, as well as for Madonna’s The Confessions Tour concert video and “Ray of Light” music video.

Epstein discovered The Beatles in 1961 and officially became their manager the following year, helping to guide the group to superstardom. He also managed such other Liverpool acts as Black and Gerry and the Pacemakers. Brian died in 1967 of an apparent accidental sleeping-pill overdose. He was 32.

