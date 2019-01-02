Dirt! It Does A Body Good!

Were you one of those kids that would eat dirt when you were little? You were WAY ahead of your time! It’s good for you! Kind of.

According to researchers eating soil can produce better weight loss results than eating diet pills. Not gonna lie…I just might try this!

The theory was found by accident. Researchers were looking for a way to improve the body’s absorption of medication to prevent mental illness. Instead, they found that soil could stop fat from being absorbed into the body and bypass the digestive system.

But be warned before you go in the backyard and try to pack dinner, researchers are still testing to see if eating soil is safe for the body or can it cause side effects.

If found to be safe, would you eat soil to lose weight? What are other odd things you’ve tried to lose weight for the new year?