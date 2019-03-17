“Dirty Dancing” Is Greatest Film Dance Scene

In a recent poll, the dance finale of the movie “Dirty Dancing” has been voted the most iconic scene of all time.

The 1987 film beat out some historic dance films to land the top spot in a poll done by Dance Direct.

The movies ranked five to two were “Footloose,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Singing in the Rain,” and “Grease.”

Other notable mentions were “Flashdance,” “Pulp Fiction,” and “West Side Story.”

What are your thoughts on this poll? What’s your favorite dance movie?