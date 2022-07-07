‘Dirty Dancing’ to celebrate 35th anniversary with new collectible soundtrack releases

RCA Records/Legacy Recordings

It’s hard to believe Dirty Dancing came out almost 35 years ago. To celebrate its milestone anniversary, fans of the romantic film will soon be able to get their hands on commemorative editions of its best-selling soundtrack.

The iconic album will be reissued next month as a collectible color cassette edition, while a two-LP colored-vinyl set will follow.

The cassette version will come with a new cover and will feature that original album’s 12-song track list.

If you need a refresher, the Dirty Dancing soundtrack was stuffed with hit songs, including the chart-topping “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, as well star Patrick Swayze‘s “She’s Like the Wind” and Eric Carmen‘s “Hungry Eyes,” which peaked at #3 and #4, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album also featured such classic vintage tunes as The Ronettes‘ “Be My Baby,” Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs‘ “Stay,” Mickey & Sylvia‘s “Love Is Strange” and The Five Satins‘ “(I’ll Remember) In the Still of the Night.”

The cassette will be released on August 19 and can be preordered on Amazon.

As for the vinyl collection, it will include the original soundtrack and its 1988 sequel, More Dirty Dancing. The two-LP set will be available to preorder on MondoShop.com starting August 24.

The Dirty Dancing soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 for 18 nonconsecutive weeks, spanning from November 1987 to May 1988. It was recently certified 14-times Platinum by the RIAA — meaning it’s sold over 14 million copies in the U.S. alone. On a global scale, over 32 million copies have flown off the shelves since its July 1987 release, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Here’s the full Dirty Dancing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) track list:

Side A

“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” — Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes

“Be My Baby” — The Ronettes

“She’s Like the Wind” — Patrick Swayze

“Hungry Eyes” — Eric Carmen

“Stay” — Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs

“Yes” — Merry Clayton

Side B

“You Don’t Own Me” — The Blow Monkeys

“Hey! Baby” — Bruce Channel

“Overload” — Alfie Zappacosta

“Love Is Strange” — Mickey & Sylvia

“Where Are You Tonight?” — Tom Johnston

“(I’ll Remember) In the Still of the Night” — The Five Satins

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.