‘Dirty Jobs’ Is Coming Back

If you were a fan of the series Dirty Jobs you’ll be happy to know that it’s making a comeback.

The show’s host mike Rowe confirmed that a reboot is in the works and he’ll be back as host.

Dirty Jobs started ten years ago but took a hiatus once COVID hit. “It seemed like a good idea to go out and remind people who was keeping the lights on,” said Rowe in an interview.

Mark your calendars for January 2, 2022, when Dirty Jobs returns on Discovery Channel and Discovery+.

What’s the dirtiest job you’ve ever had to do?