Disagreement over NFL anthem kneeling leads to father-son shooting on Thanksgiving

A North Carolina father shot and wounded his son on Thanksgiving after a heated argument over NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, according to police.

Jorge Luis Valencia Lamadrid, 51, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after shooting his 21-year-old son in the hand and leg after a family argument.

The 21-year-old reportedly got into a fight with his older brother concerning players kneeling during the anthem as the family sat down for Thanksgiving dinner.

The brothers became engaged in a physical altercation prompting Lamadrid to grab his shotgun after he was unable to break up the fight.

Lamadrid told police that the 21-year-old son then threw a water bottle at Lamadrid causing him to squeeze the trigger on his shotgun.

Lamadrid’s son was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

He was arrested and bonded out of jail.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fire Rescue Frees Teen From Hollywood Bank Vault Fight over NFL anthem kneeling leads to Thanksgiving father-son shooting Broward woman pulls knife on man for complaining about her ‘loud farting’ FL deputies arrest sex offender Santa Claus Fire-Rescue Working to Free Teen From Hollywood Bank Vault Democrats Nominate Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House
Comments