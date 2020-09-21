Disney Announces “Mando Mondays”

In order to get fans ready for season 2 of The Mandalorian, Disney has announced “Mando Mondays.” For “Mando Mondays” Disney will be releasing new product, books, comics, and digital content in support of the hit series. Here’s how it works. After you watch a new episode on Fridays, you visit MandoMondays.com and find out what type of new toys, apparel, books, and other swag is unveiled. “Mando Mondays” begins today at 1 p.m. and the new season of The Mandalorian begins in October. How much swag do you have from The Mandalorian?

Star Wars fans, we have a new reason to look forward to Mondays! Starting Oct. 26, join us weekly to celebrate #MandoMondays and discover new products, digital content and more inspired by #TheMandalorian. Get the details at https://t.co/4YJuMiBdss. pic.twitter.com/FeGi8zHfOW — Star Wars (@starwars) September 21, 2020