Disney Announces Opening Date for Star Wars’ ‘Galactic Starcruiser’

Disney's 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' will be opening on March 1, 2022. This will be a Star Wars-themed hotel located in the Walt Disney World Resort area of Orlando, Florida. Disney says that consumers will book a two-day and two-night adventure at this hotel, which starts accepting bookings on October 28, 2021. There are packages available that include the price of hotel stay as well as Hollywood Studios Park tickets, breakfast, lunch, and dinner each day.