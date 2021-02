Disney has begun filming its next Star Wars series – a spinoff focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Drone footage shows construction of the massive film set – an entire city built inside an abandoned quarry in Buckinghamshire, England. The series will star Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogies. It’s expected to premiere sometime in 2021 or 2022. Should Disney focus on making more Star Wars movies, or TV shows like The Mandalorian?