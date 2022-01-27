Disney Catches Heat After Changing Minnie Mouse’s Look

Disney unveiled Minnie Mouse’s new look that took her from her infamous polka dot dress into a pantsuit that has outraged many fans. The pantsuit was designed by Stella McCartney, and she created the outfit for Minnie to celebrate Women’s History Month, which is in March. Disneyland Paris debuted the look via Twitter, and the look immediately went viral with the backlash online. Stella said, “I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics.” She continued, “What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, and authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style.” What do you think of Minnie Mouse’s new look? Do you think people are mad for no reason?

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022