Disney Changes its Policy on Strollers

Parents planning to make a trip to Disney World may want to check out the company’s policies. The popular amusement park has announced several changes to their policy including no smoking in the park and a new regulation on the size of strollers that will be allowed into the park. The company announced Thursday that strollers greater than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long will be prohibited at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Stroller wagons and loose ice were also added to the list of prohibited items.

The new changes will take effect on May 1st.