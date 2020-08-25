Beth

Disney+ Creating an Adult Section

Many people love the Disney+ streaming service for its family entertainment, but soon there might be something for the adults to enjoy.  Presently there are no R-rated films on the platform, but soon, there could be.  There are many R-rated films under the Disney umbrella and there’s a rumor going around that the section may soon be added to the platform.  The section would be accessed by a pin code, and that’s where adults will be able to watch films from Fox and Touchstone.   Would you like to see an adult section added to Disney+?