Disney+ Creating an Adult Section

Many people love the Disney+ streaming service for its family entertainment, but soon there might be something for the adults to enjoy. Presently there are no R-rated films on the platform, but soon, there could be. There are many R-rated films under the Disney umbrella and there’s a rumor going around that the section may soon be added to the platform. The section would be accessed by a pin code, and that’s where adults will be able to watch films from Fox and Touchstone. Would you like to see an adult section added to Disney+?