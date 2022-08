One month from today ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will debut on Disney+, and to celebrate the countdown, a new poster has been released. The new sequel will feature the original trio of Sanderson sisters, Winnie, Sarah, and Mary 30 years after they were resurrected the first time. The new poster features the three witches in the iconic dresses with the heading “Back and more glorious than ever” Are you excited to see the sequel? What is your favorite Halloween movie?

