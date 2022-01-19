Disney+ Drops Full Trailer For ‘Pam & Tommy’

Disney+ has dropped a full trailer for its upcoming biopic series Pam & Tommy

The two-minute trailer shows Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, promising “the greatest love story ever sold”.

You’ll also see Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman as the men who stole their infamous sex tape and sold it online in the early internet era.

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy will premiere Feb. 2nd.

Do you plan to watch Pam & Tommy? Why was America so obsessed with them as a couple?