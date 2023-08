Disney is dropping some new Haunted Mansion-inspired kitchen items.

There are placemats that look like the Haunted Mansion wallpaper, ceramic Haunted Mansion plates and a gargoyle cake stand.

The new pieces are available online on shopDisney.com.

When do you plan on decorating for Halloween this year? What about Christmas?

https://www.shopdisney.com/the-haunted-mansion-plate-set-464015064721.html