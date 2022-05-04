Disney+ Drops New ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’ Trailer For Star Wars Day!

It’s Star Wars Day – May the 4th be with you! – and Disney+ is celebrating with a new trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The 90-second clip shows Ewan McGregor returning to his role as Obi-Wan, searching for a very young Luke Skywalker while on the run from the Empire. We also get a glimpse at Darth Vader himself suiting up.

The six-part series will debut on Disney+ on May 27th.

Which Disney+ Star Wars series has been the best one so far? What characters would you like to see in Obi-Wan Kenobi?