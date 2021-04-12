Disney Fans Share Who Should Replace Aerosmith On Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster

The Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster starring rock band, Aerosmith, has been in operation for 22 years. A lot of fans still love the Aerosmith themed attraction but some are wondering if its time to change it to a different group; possibly to a group that’s current in today’s music. Here are some of the bands that have been suggested by fans:
Panic at the Disco
Foo Fighters
Green Day
Red Hot Chili Peppers
AC/DC
Lady Gaga
Hannah Montana
Jonas Brothers
Camp Rock
If Disney was going to replace Aerosmith, who do you think should be on the Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster?