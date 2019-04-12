Disney Finally Unveils Details About Its Streaming Service

Disney has finally released a bunch of information on their upcoming streaming service, Disney+. They’re hoping it’s a Netflix-killer, but in reality, it’s yet another streaming service that’s reaching for your wallet. Here’s what we know: Disney+ will launch on November 12th . . . and it’ll cost $6.99 a month, which isn’t bad. But enjoy it while it lasts . . . that’s probably just the introductory price, and at some point they’ll start jacking it up, Netflix-style. You can also save a few bucks by choosing the $69.99 annual plan. Like Netflix, there won’t be any ads. And Disney will likely bundle Disney+ with its other streaming products, ESPN+, and Hulu, but there aren’t any details yet. On Day One, it’ll be stocked with programming from across their vast library, including 18 Pixar movies, 13 animated classics that have previously been locked inside the Disney ‘vault,’ all the “Star Wars” films . . . Marvel titles like “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel”, some 250 hours of National Geographic programming, 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, and “9- exclusive originals.” Also, Disney+ will become the EXCLUSIVE streaming home for the entire 660-episode-plus library of “The Simpsons”. They acquired the show as part of their recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox…….. There will be new stuff too . . .They’ve announced multiple Marvel shows: Tom Hiddleston will star in “Loki”………..Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are teaming up for “The Falcon and Winter Soldier”. And Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and The Vision in a series titled “WandaVision”. …………. Other content includes: A TV series based on the 1993 movie “The Sandlot” . . . another show based on the LGBT teen movie “Love, Simon” . . . the live-action “Star Wars” show “The Mandalorian” . . . and a Jeff Goldblum ‘docuseries.’