Disney Gives Tron Ride an Opening Date

Disney fans have been waiting since 2017 for the new Tron ride to arrive at Magic Kingdom, and now we have a date for when the ride will open.

The ride will be the first attraction added to the park since 2014, the park’s fifth roller coaster and the ninth at Disney World.

You’ll ride on a motorbike at a top speed near 60 miles per hour when you hop on the ride.

Tron Lightcycle Run will open at Magic Kingdom on April 4.

