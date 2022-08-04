Beth | Featured Story

Disney goers get stuck on ‘Small World’ ride for over an hour

My worst nightmare….

Imagine being trapped on a ride with the same song on loop and your boat is SINKING.

A TikTok went viral that showed a group of Disney guests completely stranded on the iconic ‘It’s a Small World’ ride with the same song stuck on loop.

Add that to the insane Florida heat, and you have a recipe for disaster.

If it were for me, this DEFINITELY would not happen on my watch.