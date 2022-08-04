Disney goers get stuck on ‘Small World’ ride for over an hour

My worst nightmare….
Imagine being trapped on a ride with the same song on loop and your boat is SINKING.
A TikTok went viral that showed a group of Disney guests completely stranded on the iconic ‘It’s a Small World’ ride with the same song stuck on loop.
Currently this stuck on “its a small world” …#notsohappydisney pic.twitter.com/rABT0706A6
— MamaTylerBear (@T_Hernandez07) July 28, 2022
Add that to the insane Florida heat, and you have a recipe for disaster.
If it were for me, this DEFINITELY would not happen on my watch.