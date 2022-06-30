Disney Has A New Cruise Ship

Disney’s newest cruise ship is a step closer to its maiden voyage. A christening ceremony was held yesterday at Port Canaveral for the Disney Wish. It’s Disney’s 5th-ship but its first to have an attraction at sea, The Aquamouse, featuring Mickey and Minnie. Other features include the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, which offers a hyper-expensive five-thousand dollar drink called the Kaiburr Crystal. Also, when the ship’s horn is pressed, you’ll hear ‘When You Wish Upon a Star.’ There’s room for 4-thousand passengers, and the first trip on the Wish will be a 5-night cruise to the Caribbean starting July 14th.