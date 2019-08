One of the new things unveiled at last weekend’s D23 convention was a Frozen-themed rollercoaster. Sadly, you won’t find it at Disneyland in California or Disney World in Florida. You’ll have to go to Disneyland Hong Kong to ride it once it’s complete. The coaster will be called Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleds. Passengers will ride sleds through Arendelle. It will be part of a larger Frozen kingdom at the park. Have you ever gone to an amusement park outside of the United States?