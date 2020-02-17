Disney Is Releasing a Line of Wedding Dresses to Make Every Bride Feel Like a Princess

Every woman wants to feel like a princess on her wedding day and now Disney fulfilling the fantasy of a princess wedding and making it a reality. A new wedding dress line inspired by Disney princesses such as Ariel, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty will debut during New York Fashion Week in April. The wedding dresses ranging from size 0 to 30 will retail for up to $2,500, with a premium line of seven dresses that will go for $10,000 or more. You’ll be able to find the Disney-inspired wedding dresses at various wedding stores throughout the United States, however, the premium dresses will be sold exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal boutiques in New York and Toronto. Did you have a wedding dress fail? Tell your story.