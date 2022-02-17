Disney Launches “Storyliving” Neighborhoods, For People Wanting More Disney In Their Lives

Disney is trying to extend its magic.

The Walt Disney Company has announced the launch of “Storyliving by Disney,” a residential community for Disney fans.

The first “Storyliving” community, called Cotino, is set to be built in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs, California.

It will include single-family homes, condos, and a section dedicated to residents 55 years of age and older.

Plus, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and a 24-acre lagoon that can be used for beach and water activities.

Would you actually want to live in a Disney neighborhood? How would you describe your current neighborhood (or neighbors) using a rollercoaster name or theme park attraction?