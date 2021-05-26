Disney Loses A Famous Voice

The man who brought Sebastian the crab to life in the 1989 Disney animated classic, “The Little Mermaid”, Samuel E. Wright, died Monday. He was 74. He battled prostate cancer the past three years. Here is a blend of his two big songs. He was also nominated for a Tony for his role of Mufasa in “The Lion King”. He kept a collection of little red crabs in his home to remind him of what the role provided him and his kids with in life. 2-of the show’s most popular jingles, “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl” were each nominated for Oscar awards and “Under the Sea” took the Academy Award for best original song.