Disney Offers Travel to All 12 Parks

If you’re a true fan of Disney, you’ll be happy to hear that the House of Mouse has a new vacation package that will allow you to check out all 12 parks for one price.

Disney is calling it their “bucket list adventure,” and it will allow 75 adventurous Disney fans the opportunity to visit all 12 parks for around $109,995 per person.

The trip lasts for 24 days and includes a private jet to all 12 parks, visits to several wonders of the world, and a tour of the Lucasfilm Campus and Walt Disney Studios.

You can begin booking your dream trip next week. Travel dates are July 9-August 1. Oh, and just so you know, that price doesn’t include airfare to and from departure and return cities.

Would this be a trip you’d be willing to take?