Disney Plus Is Adding 6 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Six new movies and television shows make their way to Disney+ this week. Rogue Trip, Wild Congo, Wild Sri Lanka, Disney Family Sundays – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet,” and “One Day at Disney – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter.” And the highlight of the July 24th releases, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales which is the last installment featuring Johnny Depp, however, Disney is working on two reboots of the franchise. What are you watching on Disney+ right now? What has been your favorite movie or T.V. series on the platform so far?