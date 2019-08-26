Disney Plus Is Going To Be Awesome

The new Disney+ streaming service (which kicks off November 12th) is trying out a bold, new strategy. They’re going to run their shows weekly, instead of dropping entire seasons all at once. Apparently, that means all their shows. Like the “High School Musical” reboot, the new “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”, and all those new Marvel series. So you won’t be able to binge any of them. Plus “Life According To Jeff Goldblum” looks fantastic.

And we’re (well at least Jennifer) looking forward to the holiday comedy “Noelle,” Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away…but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.