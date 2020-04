May the Fourth Be With You will be a great day for Star Wars fans. Disney Plus will premiere an 8-part docu-series showing behind the scenes footage from The Mandalorian. It will be called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The first episode will start streaming on Star Wars Day, May 4th. New episodes will debut every Friday after that. Do you like streamers to put up all the episodes of a series at once or stretch them out over time?