Disney Plus Teases ‘Turner and Hooch’

Disney Plus is spilling teaser tea on a lot of the shows that are coming to the streaming platform, and one of those shows is a reboot of the film Turner and Hooch. The movie is being turned into a series and to tease the project footage from the series wasn’t shown. Instead, we saw how things were going from the eyes of Hooch. Turner and Hooch will star Josh Peck, who you may know from Drake and Josh, will play Scott Turner, the son of Tom Hanks character. You’ll have the chance to see the series once it premieres on July 16. Were you a fan of Turner and Hooch?