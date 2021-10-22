Disney+ releases new trailer for Season 2 of ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’

Season 1 of ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ premiered on Disney+ in 2019, which showed everything from sneakers to ice cream.

This new season has just released the trailer of Jeff’s next adventures of exploring the unseen.

The trailer shows Jeff meeting with Penn and Teller, exploring fireworks, and exploring the legend of Bigfoot.

The first 5 episodes of the new season will premiere on Disney+ on November 12.

