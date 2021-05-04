Disney Reveals Real Working Lightsaber For Star Wars Day

Happy Star Wars Day! Disney knows how to celebrate and is giving fans a reason to celebrate too. Disney has announced that “real” lightsabers that actually work will be at the “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Resort” and that fans who stay there will see the “lightsaber activate right before your eyes”. The company also states that the Galactic Starcruiser allows guests who stay there a chance to interact with various characters. The resort is set to launch at Walt Disney World in 2022. What is your favorite Star Wars movie? Do you or your kid have a toy lightsaber? Who is your favorite Star Wars character?