Disney Reveals Star of Live Action ‘Mulan’

Disney is about to film a live-action version of ‘Mulan’ and we now know the star of the movie. Disney has revealed that Chinese actress Liu Yifei, will play the title role of Mulan. Other actors that will appear in the film are Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, and Chen Honghui will play the part of Mulan’s love interest. The cartoon version of the film came out back in 1998, and you’ll be able to see the live action version on March 27, 2020. Did you see the cartoon version of ‘Mulan?’ Does it still amaze you how Disney can reinvent classics? What’s your favorite Disney live-action film?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ed Sheeran Launches Contest to Win Guitar Lesson & Tickets to His NYC Show for Charity Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley Sing Duet on ‘New’ Elvis Gospel Album Aerosmith Confirm Las Vegas Residency to Celebrate 50th Anniversary Jeff Beck, Paul Rogers, & Ann Wilson: Stars Align Tour Win Tickets to an Interview With God starring David Strathairn! The Ultimate Back to School Staycation at The Seagate Hotel & Spa!
Comments