Disney Reveals Star of Live Action ‘Mulan’

Disney is about to film a live-action version of ‘Mulan’ and we now know the star of the movie. Disney has revealed that Chinese actress Liu Yifei, will play the title role of Mulan. Other actors that will appear in the film are Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, and Chen Honghui will play the part of Mulan’s love interest. The cartoon version of the film came out back in 1998, and you’ll be able to see the live action version on March 27, 2020. Did you see the cartoon version of ‘Mulan?’ Does it still amaze you how Disney can reinvent classics? What’s your favorite Disney live-action film?