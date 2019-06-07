Disney Selling Alcohol Infused Cookies

The “Happiest Place on Earth” just got happier after announcing that starting today they would be selling alcohol-infused Dole Whip cookies.

While you’re at Disney World this summer you’ll be able to cool down with a cookie called the Frozcato Cookie Sandwich and enjoy Dole Whip on a cookie.

The cool thing is that you have your choice of a vodka-infused cookie or Moscato-infused sandwich cookie treat.

What are your thoughts on Disney having more alcohol options for food and drinks?