The “Happiest Place on Earth” just got happier after announcing that starting today they would be selling alcohol-infused Dole Whip cookies.
While you’re at Disney World this summer you’ll be able to cool down with a cookie called the Frozcato Cookie Sandwich and enjoy Dole Whip on a cookie.
The cool thing is that you have your choice of a vodka-infused cookie or Moscato-infused sandwich cookie treat.
What are your thoughts on Disney having more alcohol options for food and drinks?
Disney Selling Alcohol Infused Cookies
