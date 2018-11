Walt Disney has just released the teaser trailer for its live-action version of “Lion King.” Donald Glover will be the voice of Simba, and others that are lending their talents to the live-action remake are Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard, and Seth Rogen just to name a few. The film is directed by Jon Favreau and will roar into theaters July 19, 2019. How did you feel after seeing the teaser trailer?