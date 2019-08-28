Disney to Launch 25 Stores Inside Target Nationwide on October 4th

There is a new reason to love Target, Disney is set to launch 25 mini-stores inside of Target on October 4th.

The 750 square foot section will feature over 100 Disney products including new merchandise from Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Disney fans will be able to purchase Disney plush, home and holiday products that include Marvel, Disney Junior and classic Disney characters.

The store in a store will include music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a place where you can watch Disney clips. Another 40 Disney stores will launch in Target stores by October 2020.

What do you think of Disney coming to Target stores?