Disney Unveils Name for Disney-Branded Streaming Service

Disney CEO, Bob Iger revealed Disney+, the new Disney-branded streaming service that will be available later next year. A web page for Disney+ has launched in order to get perspective subscribers’ emails so they can be the first to get updates on the service.

Disney+ is modeled after ESPN+ which currently has over 1 million subscribers. The streaming service will have content from all of the Disney brands including Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars,” and National Geographic, which will come after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox is complete.

Iger says Disney+ is focused on family-friendly content and expects to grow the platform into a global service.

Would you subscribe to Disney+ on top of your current subscriptions?

Comments