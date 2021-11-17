Disney+ unveils preview of The Beatles’ ‘Get Backl docuseries in London attended by McCartney & more stars

Paul & Mary McCartney; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney

Paul McCartney and friends walked the red carpet outside London’s Cineworld Leicester Square on Tuesday, ahead of the U.K.’s exclusive 100-minute preview of the highly anticipated three-part Disney+ documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back.

Other VIP guests on hand for the U.K. preview included Oasis‘ Noel Gallagher, Elvis Costello, James Bay, Spandau Ballet‘s Gary Kemp, Pet Shop Boys‘ Neil Tennant, Arctic Monkeys‘ Jamie Cook, Simply Red‘s Mick Hucknall, and director and Monty Python’s Flying Circus alum Terry Gilliam.

McCartney attended the event with his daughter Mary, while a number of other Beatles‘ family members also were on hand, according to the Daily Mail. They included the late George Harrison‘s son, Dhani, Ringo Starr‘s son Zak Starkey and Harrison’s first wife, Pattie Boyd.

The Beatles: Get Back, directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, includes dozens of hours of unseen footage and audio recorded in January 1969 during sessions that yielded songs for Let It Be and the band’s next-to-last album, Abbey Road. The three episodes premiere November 25, 26 and 27 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

