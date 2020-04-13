Disney Wants To Pay You $1,000 To Watch Their Movies!

Have you watched both the original and remake of Aladdin? How about The Lion King? Got opinions on the two flicks? Let those get you paid.

Upgraded Points has a deal for Disney fans, offering $1,000 and some other goodies to one lucky binger to review and compare 12 classic films to their live-action reboots,

The winner will be asked to keep track through a spreadsheet and post to social media.

Sound like something you could do over the course of 30 days? US residents 18 and older just need to hit up the site by April 20 and prove you’re up to the task.

Which movies have you already watched since the lockdowns started?